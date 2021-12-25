Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 39,805 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,805 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD opened at $61.65 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

