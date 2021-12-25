Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 40,042 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 40,042 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,955,000 after acquiring an additional 508,540 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,845,000 after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,565,000 after acquiring an additional 70,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

