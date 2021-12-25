Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 42,820 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,820 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of KAR Auction Services worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after buying an additional 230,045 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,601,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,602,000 after buying an additional 255,317 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,826,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,150,000 after buying an additional 289,625 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,553.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KAR. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.