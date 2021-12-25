Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 43,328 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,328 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Mercury Systems worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 749.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 44,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 39,265 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

MRCY stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

