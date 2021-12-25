Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 46,886 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,886 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Atkore worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

