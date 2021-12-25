Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 48,455 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,455 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of Universal Electronics worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 53.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 71,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 92.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 170,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 30,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $41.32 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $541.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

