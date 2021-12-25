Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 53,619 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,619 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

