Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 6,055 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Neenah worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Neenah by 1,478.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Neenah by 17.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $27,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $60,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,075 shares of company stock valued at $110,263. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NP opened at $45.45 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -387.76%.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

