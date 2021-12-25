Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 79,044 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,044 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of OptimizeRx worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth $1,052,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 87.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $60.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 432.07 and a beta of 0.58. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $149,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,276,368. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

