Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 8,342 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Five Below worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,020,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,722,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Five Below by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,200,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,984,000 after buying an additional 69,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.72.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $193.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.88. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.10 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.