Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,404 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Thryv worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Thryv during the second quarter worth approximately $71,802,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Thryv during the second quarter worth approximately $42,165,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv during the second quarter worth approximately $28,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 114.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 357,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 5,831.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 308,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THRY shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $39.74 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.03.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

