Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 87,571 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Meritor worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after purchasing an additional 491,682 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 234,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meritor news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $2,858,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $173,873.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

