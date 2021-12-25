Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,123 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Patterson Companies worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,006,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,969,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after buying an additional 383,036 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,646,000 after buying an additional 332,987 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

