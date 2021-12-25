PERI Finance (PERI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.69 Million

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, PERI Finance has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One PERI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC on major exchanges. PERI Finance has a total market capitalization of $753,039.36 and approximately $3.69 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00057412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.49 or 0.08066642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,485.62 or 0.99877464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00073254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00054097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PERI Finance Coin Profile

PERI Finance’s total supply is 12,923,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,292 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance . The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PERI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PERI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

