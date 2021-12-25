Phala Network Price Hits $0.51 (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001013 BTC on exchanges. Phala Network has a market cap of $138.01 million and $241.16 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00043009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

