Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $10.20 million and $43,344.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00056895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.82 or 0.08015282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,946.67 or 0.99894681 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00072422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 68,011,318 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

