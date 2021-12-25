Pillar (PLR) Reaches One Day Volume of $112,606.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Pillar has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pillar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $112,606.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

