Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $616,942.28 and $3.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.07 or 0.00297113 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011108 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003476 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016975 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,720,366 coins and its circulating supply is 433,459,930 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.