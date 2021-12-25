Pirate Chain Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002674 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $256.15 million and $194,620.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00336381 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00140485 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00090055 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003997 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,104,457 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

