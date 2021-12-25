PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.61 Million

Analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post $325.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.00 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $322.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.89 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 784,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,011,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 22.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 639,034 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

