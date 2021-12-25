PlayDapp (PLA) Market Capitalization Reaches $416.94 Million

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $416.94 million and approximately $98.98 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00003384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

