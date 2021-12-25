Polkamon (PMON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $623,564.00

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Polkamon has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Polkamon has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamon coin can currently be bought for $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00057834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.70 or 0.08078147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,983.47 or 1.00100150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00072959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00053698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polkamon Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Polkamon Coin Trading

