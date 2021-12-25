Polker Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Polker has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Polker has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and $1.53 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.98 or 0.07987728 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,821.37 or 1.00209555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00053681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars.

