Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.54 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $76.98 or 0.00152631 BTC on popular exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $52,908.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

