Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,457.38

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,457.38 ($19.25) and traded as low as GBX 1,284.50 ($16.97). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,292 ($17.07), with a volume of 272,419 shares trading hands.

POLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($15.85) to GBX 1,170 ($15.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.48) to GBX 1,450 ($19.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.50) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polymetal International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,594 ($21.06).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,350.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,457.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

