PolypuX Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $30,703.81 and $3,174.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolypuX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00057561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.14 or 0.08025307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,828.49 or 0.99843907 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00071725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00053293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolypuX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolypuX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.