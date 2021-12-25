Polytrade Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges (TRADE)

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Polytrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polytrade has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polytrade has a market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00043070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Polytrade

Polytrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,644,326 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Polytrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polytrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

