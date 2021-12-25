Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of PTLO stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.34. 756,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,081. Portillos has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

