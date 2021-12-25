Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $681.23

Porvair plc (LON:PRV)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 681.23 ($9.00) and traded as high as GBX 708 ($9.35). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 708 ($9.35), with a volume of 45 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £326.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 681.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

