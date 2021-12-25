Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.66

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.66 and traded as low as $5.16. Potbelly shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 42,657 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $151.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 754.90%. The business had revenue of $101.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Near acquired 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,414.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Noyes acquired 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $29,948.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 97,941 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Potbelly by 316.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

