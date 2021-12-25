PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,469.78

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,469.78 ($19.42) and traded as low as GBX 1,350 ($17.84). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,350 ($17.84), with a volume of 294 shares.

PPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.79) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.44) to GBX 1,740 ($22.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,370.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,469.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £574.28 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

