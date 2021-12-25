PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Market Capitalization Achieves $7.10 Million (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002339 BTC on major exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $129,397.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00057013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.52 or 0.08038352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,679.08 or 1.00178045 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00073042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00053867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.