PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 2.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 2.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.04. 345,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,988. PROG has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PROG will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

