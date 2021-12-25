ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Trading 4% Higher

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.34. 5,727,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 7,728,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43.

