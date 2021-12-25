ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.51

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.51 and traded as high as $83.32. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $82.98, with a volume of 455,725 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

