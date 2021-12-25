Proton 1-Day Volume Tops $2.20 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $161.35 million and $2.20 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00043009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,322,112,312 coins and its circulating supply is 8,593,577,053 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

