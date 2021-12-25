Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

NYSE PFS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,355. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

