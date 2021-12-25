Public Mint (MINT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $125,881.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $125,881.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00034154 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,899,664 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.