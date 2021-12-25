Q DAO Governance token v1.0 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.74 million and $2.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for $10.39 or 0.00020518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00055877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.08 or 0.07944401 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,658.66 or 1.00035910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00053273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

