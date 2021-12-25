Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Reaches $17.52 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $17.52 million and approximately $51,482.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,560.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.83 or 0.08098857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00311963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $453.21 or 0.00896360 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00075549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.65 or 0.00418607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00254037 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,593,890 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.