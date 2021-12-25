QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Up 10.8% This Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $263.99 or 0.00519185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $86.35 million and $10.33 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00056052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.56 or 0.07930806 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,734.08 or 0.99778243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00072472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00053491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.