RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 634,327 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 3.72% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $19,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 231.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 582,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 406,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter valued at $2,827,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,980 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $465.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.97.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

