Raymond James & Associates Acquires 131,559 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 131,559 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $79,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,245,000 after buying an additional 530,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,238,000 after purchasing an additional 694,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $223.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

