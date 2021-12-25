Raymond James & Associates Acquires 83,391 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,391 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.60% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $60,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

NYSE:TAP opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

