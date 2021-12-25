Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,670 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.36% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $74,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $369.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.54. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

