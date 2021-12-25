Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.29% of CDW worth $73,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in CDW by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 20.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW opened at $202.76 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $203.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.