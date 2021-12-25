Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of DocuSign worth $77,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $157.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.15. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.51 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.71, a P/E/G ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

