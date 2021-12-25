Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,255 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Cigna worth $67,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $225.89 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.12 and a 200 day moving average of $217.38.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

