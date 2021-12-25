Raymond James & Associates Buys 15,575 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 725,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of Republic Services worth $87,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Republic Services by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $79,757,000. Amundi bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $61,779,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Republic Services by 625.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 519,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $135.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

