Raymond James & Associates Buys 48,484 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,047,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,484 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $87,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,217,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

EPD opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.